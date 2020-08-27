Song for Sushant Singh Rajput meant to empathise with his family: Lyricist

Mumbai: A song dedicated to Sushant Singh Rajput and released recently is not surprisingly winning over his fans. The melodious track has been shared on social media by family members of the late actor.

Titled "Insaaf ye ek sawaal hai", the song talks of justice. It has been written by Aditya Chakravarty and produced by Sushant's family friend Nilotpal Mrinal, who took part in the late actor's last rites. Varun Jain has lent his voice to the song composed by Shubham Sundaram.

Talking about the song, lyricist Aditya Chakravarty told IANS: "The song is a tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput. Sushant's family friend Nilotpal Mrinal, who is also a friend of composer Shubham Sundaram, had approached us saying he wants to give a musical tribute to Sushant. That's how the song was made."

"Ek sitaara woh asmaan ka rehta ab behaal hai, kya milega uski rooh ko insaaf ye ek sawaal hai..." reads a couple of lines from the song.

On what inspired him to pen lyrics that talk of seeking justice, Aditya replied: "The inspiration behind the song was empathy. I could empathise with his father, his sisters and other family members. We all want the mystery behind his death to be solved. The loss is not as personal to us as it is to them. They are in deep pain. They wanted a star in their life, they got him but they lost him too soon."

Now that the CBI has taken over the investigation, does he feel Sushant will get justice? "As a citizen of this country, I have total faith in the judicial system, now that the case has been taken over by the CBI. I am sure 'insaaf' (justice) will be delivered to his departed soul and to his family members. Justice should also be delivered to each and every person who is struggling for it in every part of this country," shared the lyricist.