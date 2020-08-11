हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput's family friend gives a musical tribute to actor - Details here

The teaser of the song will release on August 14, two months after Sushant's death. 

Sushant Singh Rajput&#039;s family friend gives a musical tribute to actor - Details here

New Delhi: Sushant Singh Rajput's family friend Nilotpal Mrinal has given a musical tribute to the late star by producing a song on him. The song is based on Sushant's life. The video that has been released as of now features Sushant's life in pictures -  his childhood days, moments spent with family and his stint as an actor in TV and film industries. 

Here's a sneak peek of the song:

The 34-year-old star was found dead, allegedly by suicide, at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14.

Sushant is survived by his father KK Singh and four sisters. The family hails from Patna, Bihar. 

Sushant debuted in the entertainment industry with the TV show 'Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil'. But it was 'Pavitra Rishta' which made him in a sensation. 

Sushant Singh Rajput was the star of films such as ‘Kai Po Chhe!’, ‘Shuddh Desi Romance’, ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’, ‘Kedarnath’ and ‘Chhichore’, among several others. 

His last film is 'Dil Bechara' with Sanjana Sanghi, which released on July 24 on Disney+ Hotstar.

