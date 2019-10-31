Taylor Swift to receive honour at American Music Awards

Washington DC: Taylor Swift is set to take home a major honour next month. The `Love Story` singer will be hailed as the Artist of the Decade at the 2019 American Music Awards, which will be aired on November 24.

During the show, the singer will take the centre stage to perform some of the biggest hits from her career. With five nominations this year, the 29-year-old singer holds the record for the most AMA wins of any female artist ever, and she has claimed more wins this decade than any other performer.

"Taylor`s impact on music this decade is undeniable and her performances on the American Music Awards have been truly spectacular," Mark Bracco, executive vice president of programming and development at Dick Clark Productions, said in a statement, reported People Magazine.

"We`re thrilled to honour her as our Artist of the Decade and can`t wait for her to blow everyone away with an epic, career-spanning performance unlike any other!"

Swift is gearing up to the mark created by late pop-icon Michael Jackson who has one recorded 24 AMA wins, and she already holds the record in the Artist of the Year category with four previous wins.

This year`s AMAs, which will be hosted by the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, will honour the decade that`s coming to a close, with performances that celebrate music moments from the 2010s across various genres.