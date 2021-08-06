हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff presents motion poster of his second Hindi song 'Vande Mataram'

Tiger Shroff dons the hat of a Hindi singer second time, with his new single 'Vande Mataram'. The actor unveiled the motion poster of the single ahead of Independence Day.

Tiger Shroff presents motion poster of his second Hindi song &#039;Vande Mataram&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Tiger Shroff dons the hat of a Hindi singer second time, with his new single 'Vande Mataram'. The actor unveiled the motion poster of the single ahead of Independence Day.

A tribute to the spirit of free India, 'Vande Mataram' has been directed by Remo D'Souza and released by Jackky Bhagnani's Jjust Music.

''Vande Mataram' is a song which is a symbol of empowerment, hope, and courage. We are extremely delighted to be releasing this song under Jjust music as I strongly believe in the power of music and the impact it has on people. We want to be a platform for all genres of music and with the release of 'Vande Mataram' we are eagerly looking forward to the audience's response. Our entire team, Tiger and Remo have put in their best in the making of this song,' said Jackky.

Actor Tiger Shroff debuted as a singer in 2020, with his Hindi single 'Unbelievable' and English song 'Casanova' in 2021.

The song 'Vande Mataram' will release on August 10.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Tiger ShroffMusic videoRemo D Souza'Vande Matram'Independence Day
Next
Story

VIDEO: Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor's heartwarming chemistry in 'Marjaawaan' song from Bellbottom - Watch

Must Watch

PT5M4S

Bollywood Breaking: PM Modi tweets about India's Women's Hockey Team