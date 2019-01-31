TV star Tia Bajpai's new single 'Main Gair Hui' crosses a million mark on YouTube

New Delhi: Tia Bajpai, known for her performances in movies like 'Haunted', '1920: Evil Returns', 'Hate Story 4' has come out with a new music single "Main Gair Hui" under the banner Almighty Studios. The music video was launched on January 19, 2019, at Trumpet Sky Lounge where a lot of TV stars and celebrities from the music industry gathered to show their support.

This music venture is 'Ghar ki Laxmi Betiyann' star's third music single after Haunted's 'Sau Baras' and Lanka's 'Sheet Lehar'. She received an award for 'Upcoming Female Vocalist of the Year' in Mirchi Music awards for her song 'Sheet Lehar'. Tia will be seen featuring in the music video with Gaurav Bajaj.

The song is written by AM Turaz who has previously written songs for hit movies like Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat and many more and is composed by Babli Haque and Meera. The music video is directed by Vikram Singh and produced by Hitesh Rupareliya, Santosh Gupta, Siraj Gill and Rajesh Banga.

The music video has already crossed the million mark on YouTube. Fans have appreciated the song and given it a big thumbs up.