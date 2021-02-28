हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela ‘excited’ about first international music album ‘Versace’

Urvashi Rautela ‘excited’ about first international music album ‘Versace’
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/urvashirautela

Mumbai: Actress Urvashi Rautela has shot her debut international music album titled 'Versace' with Egyptian actor Mohamed Ramadan, and is naturally excited about it.

Since she was busy shooting, she had no time to celebrate her birthday on February 25. "I was busy shooting but the entire 'Versace' team and Mohamed surprised me with an on-set celebration!" Urvashi said. 

About shooting the song, she added: "We shot the music video at the Villa Casa Casuarina in the Former Versace Mansion. It was good working with my dear friend Ramadan and the entire team, I'm really excited about my first International music album."

Urvashi is currently shooting for the upcoming web series 'Inspector Avinash', starring Randeep Hooda. She will also be seen in the upcoming bilingual thriller 'Black Rose', and a Hindi remake of the Tamil hit 'Thirutu Payale 2'.

