Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day: Bollywood romantic rain songs to enjoy with your beloved

We've done all the homework and selected the best some best rain songs from Bollywood that you can play for your loved one.

Image Courtesy: Youtube Grab

Today, February 14 is Valentine's Day and the weather couldn't be more perfect! With rain pouring in some parts of the country, love is in the air and couples are thrilled to be celebrating the special occasion. What could be better than listening to Bollywood's best romantic rain soings with your lover on Valentine's Day!

We've done all the homework and selected the best some best rain songs from Bollywood that you can play for your loved one today.

Tum Hi Ho

The iconic coat scene comes to our mind the moment we think of this song. Aditya Roy Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's chemistry in the song won hearts. Listen to this track from Aashiqui 2 and soak in the spirit of love!

Sawan Aaya Hai

This romantic track from Creature 3D (2014) is one of the most-loved ones when it comes to Bollywood rain songs.

Mitti Di Khushboo

Released in the year 2014, this song is still one of those which comes to mind at first when it starts to rain. We can never thank Ayushmann Khurrana enough for this!

Baarish

From the movie 'Half Girlfriend', the song topped charts as soon as it was out. 'Baarish' is sung by Ash King & Shashaa Tirupati and the heart-melting lyrics are by Arafat Mehmood & Tanishk Bagchi.

Paani Da Rang

Sung by Ayushmann Khurrana, the song is from the movie Vicky Donor. As soon as the song was released, it became a hit, making Ayushmann one of the most-beloved singers of B-Town.

Sun Saathiya

From 'ABCD 2' the song's much-romantic lyrics have been penned by Priya Saraiya. Divya Kumar and Priya Saraiya have sung the song which is still one of the most popular romantic numbers!

Tip Tip Barsa Paani

How could we leave this iconic monsoon song! Sung by Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan, the song is from 'Mohra' which released in 1994. The iconic song still remains one of the much-loved songs during the rainy season!

Pyaar hua iqraar hua

Released in the year 1955 from the movie 'Shree 420' the unforgettable imagery of Nargis and Raj Kapoor in a rainy evening comes to mind as soon as someone mentions this song. 'Old is gold', truly, and you will love hearing to this iconic track with your beloved.

