हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Akshay Kumar

VIDEO: Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor's heartwarming chemistry in 'Marjaawaan' song from Bellbottom - Watch

The song is written and composed by Gurnazar Singh, and the music is by Gaurav Dev and Kartik Dev.

VIDEO: Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor&#039;s heartwarming chemistry in &#039;Marjaawaan&#039; song from Bellbottom - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Movie still

New Delhi: Superstar Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor's upcoming thriller 'Bellbottom' trailer has been making the right kind of noise ever since it was launched a few days back. Now, the makers have released its very first song 'Marjaawaan' from the film today.

This love number Marjaawaan captures Akshay and Vaani's heartwarming romance. Shot in the beautiful locales of Scotland, 'Marjaawaan' truly highlights the essence of pure love. Donning stylish retro looks, the duo perfectly portrays all the ethos of eternal romance.

The song is written and composed by Gurnazar Singh, and the music is by Gaurav Dev and Kartik Dev. This beautiful rendition is sung by Asees Kaur and Gurnazar Singh. The song is out now on Saregama.

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, Bellbottom also stars Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi in pivotal roles.

Pooja Entertainment presents in association with Emmay Entertainment ‘Bellbottom’ Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani. 

'Bellbottom' is all set to release on August 19, 2021. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Akshay KumarVaani KapoorMarjaawaan songBellbottomLara Dutta
Next
Story

Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh reunite for another music video, Nupur Sanon reacts

Must Watch

PT7M51S

Ground Report: Situation deteriorates in Afghanistan, UNSC meeting to be chaired by India