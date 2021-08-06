VIDEO: Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor's heartwarming chemistry in 'Marjaawaan' song from Bellbottom - Watch

New Delhi: Superstar Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor's upcoming thriller 'Bellbottom' trailer has been making the right kind of noise ever since it was launched a few days back. Now, the makers have released its very first song 'Marjaawaan' from the film today.

This love number Marjaawaan captures Akshay and Vaani's heartwarming romance. Shot in the beautiful locales of Scotland, 'Marjaawaan' truly highlights the essence of pure love. Donning stylish retro looks, the duo perfectly portrays all the ethos of eternal romance.

The song is written and composed by Gurnazar Singh, and the music is by Gaurav Dev and Kartik Dev. This beautiful rendition is sung by Asees Kaur and Gurnazar Singh. The song is out now on Saregama.

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, Bellbottom also stars Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi in pivotal roles.

Pooja Entertainment presents in association with Emmay Entertainment ‘Bellbottom’ Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani.

'Bellbottom' is all set to release on August 19, 2021.