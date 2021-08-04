Trending: Netizens hail Lara Dutta's transformation as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in Bellbottom!

New Delhi: Actress Lara Dutta is playing the pivotal role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Her physical transformation has been hailed by her fans, who spotted her in the trailer which was launched a day back.

"It is a great responsibility when you portray someone who's an iconic figure like Mrs Gandhi. It was very important to get her body language right," Lara Dutta said at the 'BellBottom' trailer launch, reports IANS.

Take a look at few fan reactions to Lara's look as former PM of the country:

OMG this is #LaraDutta our Miss Universe.. she nailed it.. looking forward for this movie..

#BellBottomTrailer pic.twitter.com/56xyul28d6 — Aishwarya Muraleedharan (@Aishwar46954977) August 3, 2021

OMG is she #LaraDutta ?? unrecognizable... next level makeup.. the makeup artist deserves an award for this outstanding work.. pic.twitter.com/iuE32y5E50 — (@ohnadaanparinde) August 3, 2021

Bellbottom is set in 1984, the year that saw Operation Bluestar as well as Mrs Gandhi's assassination.

"The film is about a hijack that took place during Mrs Gandhi's tenure," IANS quoted the actress said, describing the outline of the plot.

Bellbottom stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role. It is slated for a big-screen release on August 19 and will regale audiences in a 2D and 3D format.

Headlined by Akshay, the film also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, and Huma Qureshi and is directed by Ranjit M Tewari.



