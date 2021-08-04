हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Lara Dutta

Trending: Netizens hail Lara Dutta's transformation as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in Bellbottom!

Bellbottom is set in 1984, the year that saw Operation Bluestar as well as Mrs Gandhi's assassination.

Trending: Netizens hail Lara Dutta's transformation as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in Bellbottom!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Lara Dutta is playing the pivotal role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Her physical transformation has been hailed by her fans, who spotted her in the trailer which was launched a day back. 

"It is a great responsibility when you portray someone who's an iconic figure like Mrs Gandhi. It was very important to get her body language right," Lara Dutta said at the 'BellBottom' trailer launch, reports IANS. 

Take a look at few fan reactions to Lara's look as former PM of the country: 

Bellbottom is set in 1984, the year that saw Operation Bluestar as well as Mrs Gandhi's assassination.

"The film is about a hijack that took place during Mrs Gandhi's tenure," IANS quoted the actress said, describing the outline of the plot.

Bellbottom stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role. It is slated for a big-screen release on August 19 and will regale audiences in a 2D and 3D format.

Headlined by Akshay, the film also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, and Huma Qureshi and is directed by Ranjit M Tewari.
 
 

