VIDEO: Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal's sizzling chemistry to watch out for in 'Blockbuster' song!

New Delhi: Dhamaka Records brought actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal and music artists Ammy Virk and Asees Kaur together for the very first time for their special track 'Blockbuster'. The song which has a great upbeat music has been penned by Vibhas and Abhendra Kumar Upadhyay.

The music video for the song is cutting-edge, from the concept to the different distinctive aspects like the New York Skyline, barren land, and even cars falling from the sky.

Actor and Producer Priyaank Sharma of Dhamaka Records, who has also directed the music video of the song said, " 'Blockbuster' is made with so much love. We worked on it day & night coz the song and the people in it are so close to us. The song is the culmination of a very talented and my favourite bunch of stars like Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal, Ammy Virk and Asees Kaur. I am hopeful that the audiences are going to enjoy this one as much as we all enjoyed making it! We have tried to up the style quotient with this one while trying to retain a surreal setting. I am confident this track fits all ages, all groups and all functions! Now it’s just prayers and fingers crossed.”

Paras Mehta, Dhamaka records producer said, “Dhamaka Records wanted to put together a collaboration like never before and we got the best of both worlds with Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal coming together with Ammy Virk and Asees Kaur.”

Actress Sonakshi Sinha whose has performed in the video talked about her experience and said, "I had a blast working on 'Blockbuster'. It’s a fantastic dance track and it was great collaborating with Zaheer, Priyaank, Shaza and Janvi on this track because we are all a gang of friends, and when that mix gets added to work its magic. The song is superbly sung by Ammy Virk and Asees Kaur and Ranju has done some amazing choreography which will get everyone grooving”.

Actor Zaheer Iqbal whose chemistry with the actress Sonakshi Sinha has been much appreciated said, “This song is a culmination of friendship for all of us as the entire team behind is one big unit. We are all friends, everyone who has worked on the song is known to each other, right from the director to the producer to digital and marketing teams are just a bunch of close friends. The intention was just to have a great time and work together and the result of which was fantastic! They say time flies fast when you are having fun and this is true to Blockbuster as well”

The song 'Blockbuster' sung by Ammy Virk and Asees Kaur. Starring Sonakshi Singh and Ammy Virk is out now on Dhamaka’s YouTube channel.