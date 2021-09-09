Vighnaharta song: Varun Dhawan joins Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma for exhilarating Ganpati track in Antim - Watch

New Delhi: With the Ganesh Chaturthi festival around the corner (this year, it's on September 10), the makers of Antim: The Final Truth starring Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma in the lead released their Ganpati song titled Vighnaharta.

The rousing and exhilarating track of Vighnaharta has Varun Dhawan joining the stars and dancing his heart out to the thumping beats.

WATCH VIGHNAHARTA SONG FROM ANTIM:

After the teaser of Vighnaharta created colossal ripples among the awaiting audience and fans who were high on anticipation; the complete track has now been released and the response from the audience is sure to be towering and enormous.

The high on energy festive dance track from Antim: The Final Truth features Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma and Varun Dhawan. Vighnaharta song has been sung by Ajay Gogavale and music is composed by Hitesh Modak.

Vaibhav Joshi has penned the lyrics and it is backed by Zee Music Company.

Varun and Aayush add zeal to the vibrant Ganesha song which is sure to stay in fans' minds for a long time.

Antim: The Final Truth is presented by Salman Khan Films and produced by Salma Khan. Mahesh Manjrekar has directed the film.