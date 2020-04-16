Watch: Mika Singh and Chahatt Khanna’s ‘quarantine love’ song is all about romance and chemistry

New Delhi: Folks, remember how the internet went into a tizzy after singer Mika Singh and TV actress Chahatt Khanna’s pictures titled ‘quarantine love’ went viral? Well, it was actually a promotion gimmick as the title of their new music video, which released recently, is also the same. ‘Quarantine Love’ has been shot at the duo’s homes amid the lockdown as they are neighbours and speaks of love, chemistry and romance. The song is a mashup of old tracks ‘Bade Achche Lagte Hai’ and ‘Kehna Hai Kehna Hai’.

‘Quarantine Love’ narrates the story of a day in the life of a couple – Mika and Chahatt – and how they try to keep their romance alive. It ends on the note, “While we are all in quarantine, let’s not forget to love.”

Watch ‘Quarantine Love’ here:

Meanwhile, take a look at the pictures which sparks their dating rumours:

After the pictures went viral, Chahatt and Mika clarified that they are not dating, but both of them admire each other and are caring and genuine.

Addressing the relationship rumours, Mika said in an interview, “We were just posting stories tagging each other, but if people think that we are in a relationship, so be it. It’s personal and also too early to talk about something at such an initial stage.”