You can’t take your eyes off Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta in new music video ‘Wajah’

New Delhi: Actor couple Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta, who recently became parents to a baby girl, have once again making the spotlight follow them with their newly-released romantic track ‘Wajah’. It is sung by Rahul Jain and has garnered an overwhelming response. It’s a treat to watch Smriti and Gautam unite for a project.

Smriti was heavily pregnant while she shot for the music video. The love ballad has all the ingredients of a romantic relationship. Their adorable chemistry is on point too, of course, and the highlight of the song.

Check out the song below:

In an interview with news agency IANS, the new mom in town revealed how skeptical she was initially to shoot for the song during her pregnancy. And, also because it was filmed in Armenia`s cold weather.

"The song was shot in November and I was proper pregnant at that time. I had several questions in my mind on how I am going to look. But everything went off smoothly. We went to Armenia for the shoot. The whole team was very supportive. They took proper care of me. They gave me loose clothes for the shoot. Thankfully, I did not look the way I imagined I might have," Smriti said.