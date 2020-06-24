Zing brought together music lovers with their favourite artists to jam on World Music Day

This World Music Day, Zing launched a musical campaign 'Zing Fan Jam' giving fans a chance to jam along with their favourite artists - Aakanksha Sharma, Stebin Ben, Yasser Desai, Jyotica Tangri and Shivangi Bhayana.

With the new norm of virtual interactions trending, Zing gave fans this amazing opportunity to jam with the artists & feature on TV! The channel received over 500+ entries from all over the country out of which 15 lucky fans were selected, who got a chance to jam along with their favourite artist.

5 super lucky fans got a chance to come on TV. These fans joined from the places like Jammu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat and they got to live their dream by collaborating with these artists. The artists and the fans collaborated to create 5 music videos which were aired on Zing throughout the day and released on Zing's YouTube channel along with all the social media handles.

The rest of the fans joined on Instagram live where artists took over Zing's handle all day on World Music Day. A lot of support poured in for the fans during the live where they impressed the artists with their amazing singing skills. The digital campaign got a cumulative reach 27L+ & cumulative views of 7L+.

Zing Fan Jam made this World Music Day truly special and memorable for its fans.