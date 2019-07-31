close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
VG Siddhartha

CCD founder VG Siddhartha's body found on banks of Netravati River in Mangaluru

Body of VG Siddhartha, founder of Café Coffee Day and son-in-law of former CM SM Krishna, has been found on the banks of Netravati River near Hoige Bazaar in Mangaluru.

CCD founder VG Siddhartha&#039;s body found on banks of Netravati River in Mangaluru

Body of VG Siddhartha, founder of Café Coffee Day and son-in-law of former CM SM Krishna, has been found on the banks of Netravati River near Hoige Bazaar in Mangaluru.

 

This is a developing story

Tags:
VG SiddharthaNetravati River
Next
Story

PM Modi has telephonic talks with Turkey Prez, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince; junior Saudi FM calls on him

Must Watch

PT2M33S

Deshhit: Protest erupts in Muzaffarabad, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir