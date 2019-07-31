CCD founder VG Siddhartha's body found on banks of Netravati River in Mangaluru

Body of VG Siddhartha, founder of Café Coffee Day and son-in-law of former CM SM Krishna, has been found on the banks of Netravati River near Hoige Bazaar in Mangaluru.
This is a developing story
Body of VG Siddhartha, founder of Café Coffee Day and son-in-law of former CM SM Krishna, has been found on the banks of Netravati River near Hoige Bazaar in Mangaluru.
Body of VG Siddhartha, founder of Café Coffee Day and son-in-law of former CM SM Krishna, has been found on the banks of Netravati River near Hoige Bazaar in Mangaluru.
This is a developing story