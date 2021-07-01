Exclusive: Domestic airlines suggest Aviation Ministry allow passengers to take flights with COVID vaccine certificates

New Delhi: Domestic airlines have urged the Ministry of Civil Aviation to make COVID-19 vaccine optional for flyers carrying a negative RT-PCR report for air travel. Carriers noted that the COVID-19 vaccine certificate should be added as an optional arrangement for air travel.

Representatives of airlines have recommended that if the passenger has taken both the doses of any COVID-19 vaccine or if he has taken a single dose and the passenger is in the safe category in the Arogya Setu app, then he/she should be allowed to travel by air without any issue.

At present, RT PCR negative report is required for air travel in different states, but all the states are not following the same rules.

On behalf of the airlines, representatives said that in case of an emergency journey or if there’s a delay in procuring an RT PCR report, COVID-19 vaccine certificates can come in handy.

Domestic airlines, which are going through turbulent times, hope that making COVID-19 vaccines optional for air travel will encourage passengers to vaccinate themselves as soon as possible, giving a push to the government’s ambitious target of achieving 100% vaccination.

However, it is important to note states have the right to whether accept travellers based on the COVID-19 report or not. The states can recognize the COVID-19 vaccine certificate for the passengers coming to any airport, railway station or bus stop in their state. Also Read: SBI, Axis, IDBI, other banks change rules from July 1: All you need to know

The Aviation Ministry can appeal to the state government if it agrees with the recommendations suggested by domestic airlines. Also Read: WhatsApp rolls out Snap-like 'view once' feature for Android beta testers

