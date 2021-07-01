हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
WhatsApp rolls out Snap-like 'view once' feature for Android beta testers

Facebook-owned WhatsApp is rolling out a new "View Once" mode for Android beta testers that wipes photos and videos as soon as you view and dismiss them.

WhatsApp rolls out Snap-like &#039;view once&#039; feature for Android beta testers

New Delhi: Facebook-owned WhatsApp is rolling out a new "View Once" mode for Android beta testers that wipes photos and videos as soon as you view and dismiss them.

The company`s top executives Mark Zuckerberg and Will Cathcart confirmed to WABetaInfo that this feature was coming on WhatsApp very soon.

When you send photos and videos using view once, they can only be viewed once and you`re notified when the recipient has opened them:

If you disable read receipts, the recipient will still see if you have opened the photo or video set to view once, but you cannot see when the recipient open yours.

In groups, you can see when other participants open expiring photos even if you have disabled read receipts.

The recipient might save the photo or video taking screenshots or video captures and WhatsApp won`t notify you because there isn`t a screenshot detection.

You can also share photos and videos set to view once in groups, and you can see who opened them in Message Info, the report said.

If you send a photo using view once to people that haven`t this feature enabled, the view once feature will still work and they can only view it once, it added. Also Read: Bank Holidays July 2021: Banks to remain shut for 15 days, check important dates

The feature is available for all Android beta testers. The activation for iOS beta testers will be following later. Also Read: SBI, Axis, IDBI, other banks change rules from July 1: All you need to know

