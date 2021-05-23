Travelling abroad? Negative RT-PCR report with QR code now mandatory for international flights

New Delhi: Passengers from India will need to show their negative RT-PCR report along with a QR code linked to an original report to onboard an international flight. The QR code will help the authorities to check if the report is genuine and not a fake negative report made to bypass the rules.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation had announced the decision making RT-PCR report with QR code last week after several reports of passengers procuring fake negatives came to light.

“The airline operators are advised to accept only those passengers who are carrying a negative RT-PCR test report with QR code for boarding international flights departing from India after 0001 hours on 22nd May 2021,” the Ministry of Civil Aviation had stated in its official announcement.

Airline companies have also shared their announcements on Twitter to ensure that their passengers are updated on the new rule. Air India Express’ statement alerting its passengers read, “Effective 22nd May 2021, passengers carrying negative RT-PCR report as per the requirement of their destination country, must ensure that the report has a QR code linking to the original report.”

However, the rule is only applicable for travellers who are travelling to countries that require an RT-PCR report. The decision is applicable from Saturday (May 22). Currently, only 27 countries are in air bubble arrangements with India. These countries include the US, France, Germany, Japan, Russia, Qatar and the UAE.

However, due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the country, a few of the countries have decided not to allow flights from India.

