Night curfew in Noida, Ghaziabad, other UP cities lifted as Covid-19 cases sink

New Delhi: Amid declining Covid-19 cases in the state, the Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday (February 19, 2022) announced to lift the night curfew in all its cities.

Awanish Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), in an order stated that the night curfew in the state will be lifted from Saturday night.

He said that the decision to end night curfew was taken following the decline in Covid-19 cases.

Government of Uttar Pradesh lifts the #COVID19 induced night curfew following a drop in the number of COVID cases. pic.twitter.com/2y4FoUM3xc — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 19, 2022

The Yogi Adityanath government had imposed a night curfew between 11 pm to 6 am and had relaxed it by an hour on February 13.

The state currently has 8,683 active cases of coronavirus.

The relaxation in the night curfew comes amid the ongoing assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

