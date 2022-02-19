हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Night curfew

Night curfew in Noida, Ghaziabad, other UP cities lifted as Covid-19 cases sink

The Yogi Adityanath government had imposed a night curfew in all the cities between 11 pm to 6 am.  

Night curfew in Noida, Ghaziabad, other UP cities lifted as Covid-19 cases sink
File Photo

New Delhi: Amid declining Covid-19 cases in the state, the Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday (February 19, 2022) announced to lift the night curfew in all its cities. 

Awanish Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), in an order stated that the night curfew in the state will be lifted from Saturday night.

He said that the decision to end night curfew was taken following the decline in Covid-19 cases. 

The Yogi Adityanath government had imposed a night curfew between 11 pm to 6 am and had relaxed it by an hour on February 13.

The state currently has 8,683 active cases of coronavirus. 

The relaxation in the night curfew comes amid the ongoing assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

(This is a breaking news)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Night curfewCOVID-19CoronavirusUttar Pradesh
Next
Story

Schools for nursery to class 8 to reopen in UP, here's what parents need to know

Must Watch

PT15M57S

DNA: Kejriwal taking help of Khalistani forces for elections: Channi