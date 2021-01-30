हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Noida

Buyer's Beware: Noida Authority will not allow registry in these sectors, check before you invest

The Gautam Budh Nagar district administration has banned registry of homes in as many as 81 villages of both Noida and Greater Noida. The ban has been imposed in villages in and around Khadar areas on the banks of Hindon and Yamuna rivers. 

Image used for representational purpose

Here are some important information people should know before buying flats and houses in these villages.

The Gautam Budh Nagar District Disaster Management Committee has issued an order that no person can construct in the submergence area. If constructed, its height cannot exceed 15 meters. Any construction of buildings above 15 meters in Khadar area has been banned.

To make any such building, it will be mandatory to get the approval from the development authority concerned. A 'no objection certificate' will have to be obtained to get the registration done.

There will be no registry for those who do not follow the rules. Prospective buyers for Noida or Greater Noida need to take information from the district administration.

Following the orders of the District Disaster Management Committee, the District Magistrate in a letter issued an order to the Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna authorities to issue an NOC. 

At present, no such NOC has been issued since the letter was sent to the concerned authority of the district administration.

Currently, all such registries have been blocked. The people of Noida have also appealed to the High Court to put a stop to this order of the District Disaster Management Committee. But till the time the High Court takes cognizance of the case and gives a decision it is risky to buy any such property.

Recently, the Noida Authority had raised objections on housing projects in five sectors of the city and prohibited their registration over a report that claimed about a third party was being benefitted from it. 

Tags:
