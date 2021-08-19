हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttar Pradesh

CM Yogi Adityanath wants Noida to be UP's most planned city

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wants to see Noida, adjoining national capital Delhi, as the "most planned city" in Uttar Pradesh and is working towards this end, the state government said on Wednesday.

CM Yogi Adityanath wants Noida to be UP&#039;s most planned city
File photo

Noida/Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wants to see Noida, adjoining national capital Delhi, as the "most planned city" in Uttar Pradesh and is working towards this end, the state government said on Wednesday.

Noida and nearby areas in Greater Noida and Jewar have major industrial projects, and investments worth thousands of crores are in the pipeline that have come during the current BJP-led regime, it said in an official statement.

"A drive from Delhi to Noida in the evening with Noida's streets clearly decked up with colourful lights makes one feel the difference clearly," it read.

Citing infrastructure projects like the metro rail and the proposed airport in Jewar, the film city, toy park, MSME parks and the medical device park, the government said Adityanath focused on development of Noida with these things in mind.

"He visited Noida and attended the inauguration of Delhi Metro's Magenta Line from Botanical Garden in Noida to Kalkaji Mandir in South Delhi. Now the chief minister is taking steps towards making Jewar International Airport the largest airport of the country," it said.

"The chief minister wants to see Noida as the most planned city of the state and is working towards this end," the statement added.

The government said major companies like Microsoft, Samsung, Hiranandani, Kent RO, Adani and Aika are setting up units in this industrial town of Gautam Budh Nagar district, while construction of the Noida International Airport and the Film City is likely to start soon.

"All this has been possible because of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision and tireless efforts to achieve his goals for the state. His progressive industrial policies and supportive schemes are bringing in more and more investments to the state," it said in the statement.

Apart from the entrepreneurial projects, there are plans to establish a multi-modal logistics park in the Dadri area and a transport hub at Bodaki in Greater Noida, which will be the largest logistics hub of northern India, the statement added. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Uttar PradeshYogi AdityanathNoida
Next
Story

Uttar Pradesh unlock: Noida, Ghaziabad schools for Classes 6-8 to reopen from August 23, for standard 1-5 from September 1

Must Watch

PT6M21S

Afghanistan Crisis: How India evacuated Indians from war-torn Kabul?