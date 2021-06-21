Farhan Akhtar's picture from 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' put up on running track in Noida Stadium, removed after backlash

New Delhi: Two days after the death of legendary athlete Milkha Singh, a picture of Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar on a board on a running track in Noida Stadium has gone viral on social media.

The picture was shared by a Twitterati who requested the Noida Authority to replace the board with the picture of the 'real Milkha Singh' and not 'Farhan Akhtar's character in the movie'.

The user was backed by the Twittersphere who said that it's a 'fair demand' and that 'stars only portray the real heroes'.

Some also lashed out at the authorities for 'being so careless'.

However, after the backlash, the Noida Authority replaced the pictures within nine hours and said that they were 'placed many years back'

"These will be repainted as per norms," they stated.

Images were placed many years back; these have been removed today and will be repainted as per norms pic.twitter.com/NWlHli5NFN — CEO, NOIDA Authority #IndiaFightsCorona (@CeoNoida) June 20, 2021

Farhan Akhtar, notably, had played the titular role in the sprinter's biopic - Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.

Earlier on June 18, Milkha Singh passed away aged 91 due to post-COVID complications. As per the PGIMER, Chandigarh, the 'Flying Sikh' left for his heavenly abode at 11.30 pm. He was admitted to the ICU of COVID-19 Hospital of PGIMER on June 3 and was treated there for 10 days before he tested negative.

