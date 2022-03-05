हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Noida

Good news for NCR residents! Noida to host a big job fair on THESE days, check here

Major companies located in Gautam Buddh Nagar like Dixon, Samsung, Yamaha, among others are expected to participate in the fair to provide jobs as well as apprenticeship roles.

Good news for NCR residents! Noida to host a big job fair on THESE days, check here
Representational image

Noida: A major job and apprenticeship fair would be organised for youths in Gautam Buddh Nagar on March 8, 24 and 31, officials said on Friday.

The fair would be held at the government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) premises in Sector 31 of Noida from 10 am to 5 pm on the three days, District Information Officer Rakesh Singh Chauhan said.

"Candidates who have completed ITI course, or passed Class 10, Class 12, hold a diploma or graduate degree can participate in the fair. Interested candidates are expected to bring their original documents and certificates along with their photocopies," Chauhan said.

He said major companies located in Gautam Buddh Nagar like Dixon, Samsung, Yamaha, among others are expected to participate in the fair to provide jobs as well as apprenticeship roles.

The district administration has called on candidates to participate in the fair in large numbers and utilise the opportunity, he added. 

