Holi

Greater Noida to host biggest event post-Covid surge, invites people for Holi event

The festival of colours will be celebrated at the Gurjar Samrat Mihir Bhoj Park, also known as City Park. 

Greater Noida to host biggest event post-Covid surge, invites people for Holi event
File Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) is all set to host its biggest event post the Covid-19 surge and has invited people to attend a free Holi event.

In a tweet, the Authority informed that they will celebrate the festival of colours at the Gurjar Samrat Mihir Bhoj Park, also known as City Park, in Greater Noida on Wednesday (March 16). 

They said that they will hold a cultural program named ‘Brij ka Mayur Nritya aur Phoolon ki Holi’ between 5 PM and 7 PM. 

ALSO READ | Good news for Greater Noida residents, Noida Metro extension work to start soon

It is being organised on the lines of the famous ‘Braj Holi’ and will be celebrated with flowers.

The two-hour-long extravaganza will have performances by renowned singer Seema Morwal and her team.

It is noteworthy that several events in the Gautam Buddh Nagar district have been cancelled in the past couple of years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 

