Greater Noida to host biggest event post-Covid surge, invites people for Holi event

New Delhi: The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) is all set to host its biggest event post the Covid-19 surge and has invited people to attend a free Holi event.

In a tweet, the Authority informed that they will celebrate the festival of colours at the Gurjar Samrat Mihir Bhoj Park, also known as City Park, in Greater Noida on Wednesday (March 16).

They said that they will hold a cultural program named ‘Brij ka Mayur Nritya aur Phoolon ki Holi’ between 5 PM and 7 PM.

It is being organised on the lines of the famous ‘Braj Holi’ and will be celebrated with flowers.

The two-hour-long extravaganza will have performances by renowned singer Seema Morwal and her team.

बृज का लोक नृत्य मयूर और फूलों की होली कार्यक्रम का आयोजन!@OfficialGNIDA द्वारा सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम का आयोजन दिनांक 16-3-22 को शाम 5 बजे से 7 बजे तक सिटी पार्क में किया जाएगा।

क्षेत्रवासी उक्त कार्यक्रम में निर्धारित स्थान/समय पर कोविड प्रोटोकाल का अनुपालन करते हुए आमंत्रित है। pic.twitter.com/zuwvrLAWSy — Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (@OfficialGNIDA) March 13, 2022

It is noteworthy that several events in the Gautam Buddh Nagar district have been cancelled in the past couple of years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

