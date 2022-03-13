Noida Extension Metro work to soon start, here's all you need to know

The wait is over for people residing in Greater Noida West as Noida-Greater-Noida metro work will speed up after Yogi Adityanath’s major win in Uttar Pradesh. The government of Uttar Pradesh, Central government, Noida authority along with Greater Noida Authority will allocate and spend Rs 1,100 crore on the project.

The Noida-Greater Noida project was stalled due to the code of conduct. However, now with the removal of the code of conduct, Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) is said to take up the project as rapidly as possible.

About the project

The Greater Noida West Metro project is a 9.15 km long-elevated track, where 5 stations are planned to be constructed. Until now, Rs 500 crore will be allocated and spent on civil work. GR Infra Project Limited has taken up the project.

Country’s first 4-storey metro station

As per the officials, a 4-storey metro station will be constructed for this route. Gautam Buddha Nagar will be the first city in the country to have a 4-storey station. Under the Aqua line Metro project, the metro will run from Sector-51 to Greater Noida extension. A total of 9 stations are said to be constructed between the stations.

Stations

In the first phase of the project, the metro will cover Sector-51 to Sector-2 of Greater Noida West. Five elevated stations are to be built for stations including sector 122, sector 123, sector 4, sector 12 Ecotech and sector-2.

Completion of the project

The project is said to be completed by the end of 2024.

