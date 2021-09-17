हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Noida

Kidnapped Noida girl found from Gonda with her lover

File Photo

New Delhi: A day after a family of a Noida girl lodged a complaint with the police that their daughter was kidnapped while she was out on a morning walk, the police has found the girl on Friday (September 17, 2021) from Gonda with her lover.

So far, the investigation has revealed that she had met her lover on social media and had fled due to her affair. 

According to her father's complaint on Thursday, the 'kidnappers' had forcefully put the girl in their car and then fled from the spot while her siblings struggled. 

The complaint further read that the incident took place near the Sadopur village in Badalpur police station limits of Greater Noida, following which the Police had sounded an alarm in the nearby districts and various checkpoints and massive search operation was launched to trace her location.

DCP Central Noida had also reached the spot on NH-91 along with other police officials and had inspected the area. Five police teams were also formed to probe the incident.

The girl's family members and local residents had also reportedly gathered at the spot and blocked the NH-91 where the crime took place and demanded swift action. 

