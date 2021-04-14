New COVID-19 guidelines for Noida, gyms and pools closed

New Delhi: The Noida Administration has announced to shut all the swimming pools in the district in view of the rising COVID-19 cases. As per the official order by the Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Suhash LY on Tuesday (April 13, 2021), the swimming pools have been closed with immediate effect till further notice.

As per reports, all the gyms in the district have also been directed to shut in order to check the spread of coronavirus.

These steps come almost a week after the Gautam Budh Nagar administration imposed a night curfew in the entire district amid rising coronavirus infections. The curfew has been imposed from 10 pm to 5 am till April 17. However, all movement essential goods/commodities and essential/medical services shall be exempted from restrictions.



This is to be noted that the Gautam Buddh Nagar in western Uttar Pradesh is one of the worst-coronavirus-hit districts. It recorded 229 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths on Tuesday. This is the first time in over four months that the district witnessed more than a single COVID-19-related death in a day. Back on November 24, 2020, it had recorded three deaths. District's COVID-19 caseload has now increased to 27,957, of which, 1,602 are active cases.

In Uttar Pradesh, there are currently 95,980 active cases.

(With inputs from agencies)