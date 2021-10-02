Noida extends COVID-19 curbs ahead of festive season, check guidelines here

New Delhi: To control the spread of COVID-19 infection during the upcoming festival season, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police on Thursday (September 30) extended restrictions under CrPC Section 144 till October 31.

Among the coronavirus curbs, unauthorised protests, rallies, and social gatherings will remain prohibited in view of the pandemic.

No public activities except for essential services are allowed between 11 pm and 6 am, Additional DCP (Law and Order) Shraddha Pandey said in the order.

Only 100 people are allowed for indoor wedding functions and not more than area size in open venues. Shopping malls, restaurants can operate at maximum 50 per cent crowd capacity.

Public transport like buses, metro and cabs would ply at 50 per cent passenger capacity while only two passengers are allowed in auto-rickshaws, the order said.

“Any violation would be met with legal action under Indian Penal Code section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant),” the order stated.

The orders have been issued ahead of festivals like Gandhi Jayanti, Durga Puja, Eid-ul Milad and Valmiki Jayanti.

Commissioner Alok Singh has told officers to ensure strict compliance with COVID-19 protocols including social distancing and face covers.

During a meeting at the police headquarters in Noida, Singh directed the force to remain vigilant during the festive season.

He has also asked officers to complete preparations for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls due next year, and keep a tab on people who may cause mischief in view of the elections.

“Officers across Noida and Greater Noida have been directed to monitor social media and take strict action against anti-social elements who resort to circulating objectionable content or misleading information online with an objective to create tension,” an official statement read.

(With PTI inputs)

Live TV