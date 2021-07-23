Noida gets its first virtual court to settle traffic challans

New Delhi: The first virtual court of Noida was inaugurated on Friday (July 23) in the presence of Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court Muneshwar Nath Bhandari, Justice SP Kesarwani and Justice Manish Mathur. These courts will assist people in settling challans for traffic violations online.

Justice Umesh Kumar and Additional Chief Secretary Home Avneesh Awasthi along with Dr Suresh Kumar, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Gautam buddha Nagar, and District Judge Ashok Kumar were also present on the occasion of the inauguration of the virtual court.

Now, Noida residents will not have to go to court to pay the challan. Traffic challan and the payment of fine can be completed through the web portal vcourts.gov.in. This online e-challan system will further assist in the case of repeat offenders as at the time of filling the challan, the data of the violators will be already in the system. Noida residents will have to file e-challan within 90 days.

In May 2020, Supreme Court Judge Justice D.Y. Chandrachud had inaugurated two virtual courts in Delhi for online settling of challans for traffic violations.