Noida Metro’s Aqua line resumes operations from today, check details here

New Delhi: The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) resumed operations on Wednesday (June 9) as the partial corona curfew was lifted from all districts of Uttar Pradesh.

The Noida-Greater Noida line metro, known as the Aqua Line metro, will be available only on weekdays from 7 am to 8 pm as weekend curfew will remain in place across the state in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The metro services were closed in Noida on May 1 due to rise in coronavirus infection cases.

The metro services have been resumed following COVID-19 safety norms like social distancing and mask-wearing. As per new norms, out of the 21 stations on the Aqua Line, the trains will not stop at 10 metro stations of Noida. To ensure strict social distancing norms on NMRC premises as well as inside the metro, marking has also been done inside the trains and on seats.

The metro services will remain shut on weekends i.e. Saturday and Sunday due to the weekend curfew.

On Tuesday, the UP government lifted 'corona curfew' from all its districts in view of the declining COVID-19 cases. Shops and markets outside containment zones have been allowed to remain open from 7 am to 7 pm from Monday to Friday. Vegetable markets located in densely populated areas can also function in open places.

While night and weekend curfew will continue to remain effective from Friday at 7 pm and over the weekend, cleanliness, sanitization will be carried out.

