UP unlock: Corona curfew lifted from all districts of Uttar Pradesh as COVID-19 cases decline

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday (June 8, 2021) lifted the 'Corona curfew' from all its districts as the number of COVID-19 cases is declining.

The decision was taken during a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath where he reviewed the COVID-19 situation and decided to give the relaxations in the corona curfew.

The announcement comes as the active COVID-19 cases are below the 600-mark in all 75 districts of the state.

"There will be relaxation in coronavirus curfew in all the districts of the state from Wednesday onwards, from 7 am to 7 pm, for five days as the active Covid cases have come below 600," an official spokesman said.

"The night curfew from 7 pm to 7 am and weekend curfew (for the entire day) will, however, continue in all the districts," he said.

Uttar Pradesh reported 797 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours and now has 14,000 active cases. The positivity rate in the state stands at 0.2 per cent, while the recovery rate has improved to 97.9 per cent.

Earlier on Sunday, Uttar Pradesh had lifted the corona curfew from all districts barring three.

"Uttar Pradesh lifts COVID-imposed curfew from all districts barring Meerut, Saharanpur and Gorakhpur as active cases in these three districts are above 600," ACS Information Navneet Sehgal had said.



