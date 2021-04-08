Noida night curfew: Strict enforcement of masks, other COVID protocols, says Gautam Buddh Nagar DM

New Delhi: Night curfew has been imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh from 10 pm to 5 am till April 17 due to rising cases of COVID-19 in the district, following the order issued by District Magistrate Suhas L Y. The order, however, said that there will intensive enforcement of masks and other COVID protocols.

The DM's order said, "there shall be an intensive enforcement of masks and other protocols in public places including workplaces, by police/incident commander and by concerned departments."

According to the order, movement of essential goods, medical and other essential services shall be exempted from night curfew in Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Uttar Pradesh has reported 40 coronavirus fatalities, the highest in recent weeks, and 6,023 new cases on Wednesday, pushing the toll to 8,964 and the infection tally to 6,45,930.

Lucknow district administration said that all educational institutions, barring medical, nursing and para-medical institutes, would remain closed till April 15. District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash said that examinations would be allowed in recognised educational institutes with strict adherence to protocols.

Night curfew will be imposed under the Lucknow Municipal Corporation from Thursday till April 16, the official told PTI, as the coronavirus cases continue to surge.

Six employees, working in the King George's Medical University vice chancellor's office, tested positive for coronavirus despite having received both shots of the vaccine, a doctor told the news agency, adding that this comes a day after as many as 39 KGMU doctors, including the vice-chancellor, were found infected with the virus.

The 40 new fatalities on Wednesday in the state include six from Lucknow, five from Kanpur, four from Ballia, three each from Allahabad and Varanasi, and two each from Moradabad, Ghazipur, Amroha and Fatehpur, according to a health bulletin.

According to the health bulletin, of the 6,023 new cases, 1,333 are from Lucknow, followed by 811 in Allahabad, 593 in Varanasi and 300 in Kanpur, among others. As many as 6.05 lakh patients have recovered and there are 31,987 active cases, it added.