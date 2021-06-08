Noida police arrests 20, lodges FIR against 13, challans over 1,500 people for flouting COVID-19 regulations on day one of unlock

New Delhi: In order to check the spread of the virus on day one of the unlock, the Noida police on Monday (June 7, 2021) arrested 20 people, lodged FIR against 13 and challaned over 1,500 for flouting COVID-19 regulations.

Noida police issued a challan to 1,543 people for not wearing a face mask and violating COVID guidelines.

The Police said that they also arrested 20 and registered FIR against 13 under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

Five cases were registered in Noida's Sector 49 police station, three in Sector 24 and one each in Expressway, Phase-2, Phase-3, Badalpur and Dadri police stations of the Gautam Budh Nagar district.

Earlier in the day, the police teams visited several markets, bus stops and other crowded places to ensure that COVID appropriate behaviour is followed.

They also made the public aware of COVID-19 protocols through announcements on loudspeakers.

As per the new guidelines, shops and markets outside containment zones have been allowed to remain open from 7 am to 7 pm from Monday to Friday. Vegetable markets located in densely populated areas can also now function in open places.

Restaurants have been allowed to operate home delivery services only, while the street hawkers and vendors will have to remain masked and follow 6 ft distance criteria along with other COVID-19 guidelines.

Night and weekend curfew will continue to remain effective from Friday at 7 pm and over the weekend, cleanliness, sanitisation and fogging campaigns will be carried out.

Meanwhile, the number of active coronavirus cases came down to 400 in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Monday. The district recorded 34 new coronavirus infections that took its overall tally to 62,768.

