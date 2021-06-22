हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Noida police

Noida police launch 'Mission Muskan' to reunite missing children with their families

Under this mission, which is being organised at the district level, the police will compile records of children who went missing till July this year and try to trace their families.

Noida police launch ‘Mission Muskan’ to reunite missing children with their families
Representational Image

Noida: In an effort to reunite missing children with their families, Noida police launched “Mission Muskan”.

Under this mission, which is being organised at the district level, the police will compile records of children who went missing till July this year and try to trace their families.

A meeting was held in this regard by the Additional Commissioner of Police Pushpanjali and DCP Women.

The Commissionerate Police will work on the cases of 58 missing children.

The Noida police will try to get as much information as possible from the children living in shelter homes of Gautam Buddh Nagar district by counselling them.

Through this information, the police will try to trace their families.

A special team has been constituted to carry out the task. A workshop was also organised in which District Probation Officer, Child Line representatives and NGO representatives were present.

