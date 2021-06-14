हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Noida

Noida Police conduct raid at Green Beauty Farmhouse, arrest 61 including 15 women

The Noida Police carried out a raid at Green Beauty farmhouse in Noida and arrested 61 people for violating COVID protocols. According to reports, all accused were bathing in the swimming pool, when the raid took place. None of the accused was wearing face mask. The police also recovered alcohol bottles, which were meant for sale in Haryana. 

Noida Police conduct raid at Green Beauty Farmhouse, arrest 61 including 15 women
ANI Photo

Noida: The Noida Police on Monday (June 14) carried out a raid at a farmhouse and arrested at least 61 people, including 15 women, for allegedly violating COVID-19 coronavirus restrictions imposed in the city. The arrests were made after the police raid on the property in Sector 135, under the Expressway police station limits, on Sunday night, police officials told PTI. 

"A pool party was being held at the Green Beauty farmhouse in the Yamuna floodplains area in Sector 135 in violation of the COVID-19 protocols. A total of 46 men and 15 women were arrested. All accused were bathing in the swimming pool in violation of the pandemic protocols. They were without face masks and some of them were even spitting at various places in the open premises of the farmhouse," a police spokesperson told PTI.

The police said they have recovered 12 bottles of beer and two bottles of whiskey, which were meant for sale in Haryana, from the venue. Several of the arrestees are residents of Delhi, while some are from Ghaziabad and other towns of the NCR, the police said.

An FIR was lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (unlawfully or negligently spreading infection of any disease dangerous to life), and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), they said.

(With PTI inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
