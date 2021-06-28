RC cancelled! Noida bans 10-year-old diesel and petrol vehicles

New Delhi: The Noida authority has cancelled the registration certificate (RC) of over 12,000 ten-year-old diesel and petrol vehicles. The officials said that the RC's validity of as many as 12,200 vehicles has expired now.

They informed that the owners of such vehicles were continuously sent notices but they didn't apply for a 'No Objection Certificate' (NOC).

These vehicles are now on the radar and will be penalised if seen on the road.

Earlier on June 18, the Union Ministry of Road Transport & Highways had issued a notification for a common format of the PUC (Pollution Under Control) Certificate. The uniform PUC Certificate will be issued across the country, under Central Motor Vehicle Rules 1989.



