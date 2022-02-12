Schools for nursery to class 8 to reopen in UP, here's what parents need to know

New Delhi: After classes 9 to 12, the Uttar Pradesh government has now decided to reopen schools for all classes.

In an order issued late night on Friday, Awanish Kumar Awasthi, the Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh, said that all schools in the state from class nursery to class 8 can reopen from February 14.

Wearing face masks and setting up of Covid-19 helpdesks should be strictly followed while running physical classes, Awasthi said.

.@EduMinOfIndia has prepared the guidelines/SOP for the reopening of schools Proper cleaning & sanitation facilities Flexible, staggered & reduced timings for different classes Students willing to study from home with the consent of the parents may be allowed to do so pic.twitter.com/HqXUbXvv6s — PIB India (@PIB_India) February 3, 2022

The State government also allowed gyms, swimming pools, restaurants and offices to function as earlier keeping in place all the Covid-19 guidelines.

The Yogi Adityanath-led government said that a Covid-19 help desk will be placed at all the places to ensure the wearing of masks, social distancing, sanitisation, and other protocols need to be followed.

It is noteworthy that schools for classes 9 to 12 and all degree colleges in Uttar Pradesh had already been resumed from February 7.

The state currently has a total of 18,016 Covid-19 active cases.

