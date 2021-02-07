Two held for murder of former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath’s relatives in Greater Noida

New Delhi: Two men were arrested on Sunday (February 7) for the murder of an elderly couple who was related to former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

Narendra Nath, 70, and his wife Suman, 65, were found murdered in an apartment building in Alpha-II Sector in Greater Noida on Friday. According to police officials, four people were allegedly involved in the killing of the elderly couple.

"Two of the accused have been arrested while two others, who have also been identified, are absconding," a senior Greater Noida police official was quoted as saying by PTI.

The arrested duo has been recognized as Dev Sharma and Bishan Singh Bhadauriya, both natives of Madhya Pradesh, whereas, Rohit Balmiki and Subhash Ahirwar, both from Uttar Pradesh, are absconding, the official said.

On Saturday, a team of the UP police had conducted raids in Govardhan Colony and Sainik Colony areas in Gole Ka Mandir police station area at Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh.

The police revealed one of the accused was injured during the encounter. Meanwhile, they recovered a passbook, chequebook, ID, Rs 13,000 cash and illegal arms in the raid.

Narendra Nath had loaned around Rs two lakh on interest to Rohit Balmiki, who had no intention of returning the amount. Hence, he allegedly concocted a plan to eliminate the elderly couple with the help of his friends. He had also kept his motorcycle at Nath's home in Sector Alpha 1 as collateral against the loan, the police added.

Narendra Nath was strangled to death and his body was found in the basement, while his wife was shot dead and her body was found on the upper floor of the house.

Liquor bottles, glasses, snacks like chow mein and momos were found from the house the next morning when police teams had reached there, as the accused had been partying with Nath on Thursday night.

(With inputs from PTI)

