UP Elections 2022: Know your hot seat, check candidates contesting from Noida

New Delhi: Polling for the first phase of Uttar Pradesh elections on 58 assembly seats covering 11 districts of the state has begun on Thursday (February 10, 2022). The voting in the 'Jat-dominant belt' of the western part of the state started at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm.

The districts that are going to the poll also include Gautam Buddha Nagar, one of the constituencies that has been the centre of attention and has raised the political heat throughout the election campaign.

In the district, Noida has 6,90,231 voters, Dadri has 5,86,889 and Jewar has 3,46,425 voters.

Key Noida candidates fighting UP Elections 2022

Pankaj Singh

From the Noida Assembly seat, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has once again fielded Pankaj Singh, the son of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Pankaj, notably, is the sitting Noida MLA and had revealed total assets worth Rs 4.8 crore in his election affidavit.

Pankhuri Pathak

Congress has given the ticket to Pankhuri Pathak for whom party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and senior leader Shashi Tharoor had also campaigned. A legal advisor by profession, Pankhuri had come to the grand old party in 2018 from the Samajwadi Party (SP). In her election affidavit, Pankhuri had said that she owns total assets worth Rs 6.3 crore.

Sunil Chaudhary

The Akhilesh Yadav-led SP has fielded Sunil Chaudhary from the Noida Assembly seat. The 43-year-old had declared total assets worth Rs 16.7 crore in his election affidavit. In the 2017 assembly election, Chaudhary had lost to Pankaj Singh, who had secured over 64 per cent of the total votes polled.

Kriparam Sharma

Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has put Kriparam Sharma from the Noida seat. The BSP candidate has total assets worth Rs 14.5 crore

Uttar Pradesh, home to around 20 crore people, is scheduled to vote in seven phases ending on March 7 and the counting of votes will begin on March 10.

