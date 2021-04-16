Weekend lockdown in Noida, Rs 1000 fine for not wearing mask

New Delhi: Weekend lockdown has been imposed in Noida in view of rising coronavirus COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh. The Gautam Buddha Nagar administration has also imposed a fine of Rs 1000 on those found without wearing face masks.
According to the directions issued, a fine of Rs 1000 will be imposed on those caught without face masks for the first time and 10 times the fine will be slapped for those caught again.
