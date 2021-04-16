हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
weekend lockdown

Weekend lockdown in Noida, Rs 1000 fine for not wearing mask

Weekend lockdown has been imposed in Noida in view of rising coronavirus COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh.


File pic: Zee News

New Delhi: Weekend lockdown has been imposed in Noida in view of rising coronavirus COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh. The Gautam Buddha Nagar administration has also imposed a fine of Rs 1000 on those found without wearing face masks. 

According to the directions issued, a fine of Rs 1000 will be imposed on those caught without face masks for the first time and 10 times the fine will be slapped for those caught again. 

