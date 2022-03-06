Women cops take charge of traffic control room in Noida, play key role in easing traffic woes

New Delhi: Traffic jams have remained a concern for Noida residents for the past several years. To tackle the issue of Gautam Budh Nagar's ever-increasing vehicular traffic, women cops are being involved in the traffic control room in Sector 14A, which was mostly manned by men.

With the implementation of the commissionerate system of policing in Noida, more women are being employed to resolve the persistent traffic-related issues, Janbhawana Times reported. This comes after Police Commissioner Alok Singh directed the recruitment of a large number of women in the traffic police.

Notably, the Uttar Pradesh government had approved a Commissionerate system of policing in Lucknow, Kanpur and Gautam Buddh Nagar in 2020.

The traffic control room in Noida's Sector 14A works to resolve traffic-related issues in the city. According to traffic constable Deepti, four people in the traffic control room work round the clock in shifts. She also talked about the everyday challenges faced by them which vary from inquiries about traffic to challans.

Deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Ganesh Prasad Saha told JBT that to fix the traffic problem in Noida, it is necessary to take feedback from the people, adding that earlier women were hesitant to give feedback. To remove that reluctance, more women traffic cops are being employed to connect with the female citizens.

In 2020, the Noida traffic department had deployed women traffic constables on active duty in the city for the first time.

