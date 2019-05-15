Guwahati grenade blast: 2 dead, minor among several injured

Two persons were killed and at least ten injured in a grenade blast outside a mall on Zoo road in Guwahati on Wednesday. The area has been cordoned off and police officials have begun an investigation.

According to local cops, two people on a motorcycle had lobbed a grenade at a busy intersection on Zoo road. An anti-talk faction of ULFA led by Paresh Baruah claimed responsibility for the blast.

The injured include two Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) jawans and eight local residents. The condition of five people, who were immediately referred to Guwahati Medical College Hospital, is said to be in a critical state. The others were taken to a private hospital where their condition is reportedly stable.

Assam: Six people injured in explosion outside a mall on Zoo road in Guwahati, area cordoned off, police present at the spot; injured persons referred to Guwahati Medical College Hospital pic.twitter.com/PotXVWsVFh — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2019

Deepak Kumar, Commissioner of Police, Guwahati, told news agency ANI that the grenade blast took place at 8 pm in which several people were injured. "An investigation is currently underway," he said. "There is a police check post here and it is evident that the suspects must have targeted them."

Sources say that 'ULFA Swadhin' faction targeted the SSB jawans along with personnel from Assam Police, who were deployed at a police check post opposite Central Mall on Zoo road. In the grenade blast, SSB jawans - Ramesh Lal (48) and Amulya Lalan (30) - received serious injuries. The list of others injured included a child, whose identity is yet to be ascertained.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal condemned the attacks, saying in a tweet that he has directed the local authorities to immediately apprehend the culprits.

Strongly condemn the blast in Guwahati this evening. Have directed authorities to rush to the spot and take stock of the situation. Also directed DGP to immediately apprehend the culprits and ensure the security of common people. — Chowkidar Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) May 15, 2019

The blast took place on a day when CM Sonowal had called upon the police to devise a strategy to keep tabs on criminal elements and provide security to the city residents.