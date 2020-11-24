हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Indian Army

Indian Army Chief MM Naravane reviews security situation in Northeast

 



Dimapur: Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane, who arrived in Nagaland’s Dimapur on Monday, reviewed the security situation in the northeast region on Tuesday. General Naravane is on a three-day visit to review the security situation in the North-East Region.  

On his arrival in Dimapur, the Army Chief was briefed by Lieutenant General Anil Chauhan, General Officer Commanding in Chief, Eastern Command and Lieutenant General R P Kalita GOC Spear Corps on operational preparedness along the Northern borders as well as operations in the hinterland of Assam, Nagaland, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh. 

The COAS was also briefed on the progress of the ongoing Naga Peace talks. On Tuesday, the COAS visited various Army and Assam Rifles Headquarters in Nagaland and Manipur to make a first-hand assessment of the ground situation. 

The COAS interacted extensively with the troops deployed in the remote areas and appreciated their state of operational preparedness, morale and conduct of people-friendly operations. 

Later in the evening, General Naravane called on the Governor of Nagaland, RN Ravi and Chief Minister, Neiphiu Rio to discuss the prevailing security situation in the State and assured the wholehearted support of the Army and Assam Rifles in maintaining peace and tranquillity in the state and ensuring security along the Indo-Myanmar border.

As part of the Indian Army’s efforts in contributing towards the development and equitable opportunities to all sections of the society, a new residential facility at Kohima Orphanage to be run by Assam Rifles will be inaugurated by the COAS on Wednesday (November 25, 2020) prior to his return to New Delhi.

