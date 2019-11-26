हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tripura

Jawan dies after voluntary blood donation in Tripura

A young jawan of the elite Tripura State Rifles (TSR) died after donating blood at a voluntary blood donation camp organised by the fifth battalion of the TSR, officials said on Tuesday.

Represenational Image
Represenational Image

Agartala: A young jawan of the elite Tripura State Rifles (TSR) died after donating blood at a voluntary blood donation camp organised by the fifth battalion of the TSR, officials said on Tuesday.

Trained in counter-insurgency operations, the TSR has 12 battalions and as part of its "Civic Action Programme" the troopers of each battalion voluntarily donate blood each year.

According to a senior police officer, Dulal Sarkar, 41, died of a brain stroke after donating blood at a camp organised in the TSR 5th battalion complex in southern Tripura on Monday. Sarkar has a 12-year-old son and wife. Around 115 TSR jawans of 5th battalion donated blood voluntarily on Monday.

Tripura has been maintaining its top position among Indian states leading in voluntary blood donations.

Around 95 per cent of Tripura`s annual requirement of blood for sick people had been fulfilled through voluntary blood donation camps held almost everyday in Tripura.

TripuraTripura State RiflesCivic Action Programme
