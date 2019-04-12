Meghalaya CEO recommends repolling at one polling station in Selsella

New Delhi: The Chief Electoral Officer of Meghalaya on Friday recommended re-polling at Konarchar polling station under Selsella constituency to the Election Commission.

"Perhaps because of simultaneous polls (Lok Sabha and by-polls), there was a human error, a mismatch of figures and crisscrossing of machines. Have recommended re-poll at Konarchar polling station under Selsella constituency to EC," said Meghalaya CEO FR Kharkongor.

He said that the EC's instructions on the same are still awaited.

He said that female voter turnout was higher than the male voters while the final voting percentage was recorded at 71.37 per cent.

"71.37 per cent is the final voting percentage, which is second highest in the state so far in the Lok Sabha polls. Female turnout was higher than the male turnout," he said.

Lok Sabha election on two seats in Meghalaya was held on April 11. The result will be announced on May 23.