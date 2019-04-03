Mizoram Lok Sabha constituency of Mizoram: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Six candidates will be eying the lone Lok Sabha seat in Mizoram when the state goes to polls in the first phase on 11 April. Counting for the seat will be held on May 23.

The candidates who will be trying their luck in the general election from the seat are - ruling Mizo National Front's C Lalrosanga, Lalnghinglova Hmar an Independent supported by the opposition Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and the Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Nirupam Chakma, TBC Lalvenchhunga of People's Right to Identity and Status of Mizoram (PRISM) and two Independents Lal Hriatrenga Chhangte and Lalthlamuani.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Mizoram Lok Sabha constituency of Mizoram.

1 C LALROSANGA Mizo National Front 2 NIRUPAM CHAKMA Bharatiya Janata Party 3 TBC LALVENCHHUNGA Peoples Representation for Identity and Status of Mizoram (PRISM) Party 4 LAL HRIATRENGA CHHANGTE Independent 5 LALNGHINGLOVA HMAR Independent 6 LALTHLAMUANI Independent

The sole Lok Sabha seat in Mizoram has an electorate of 7,84,405 voters for which the Election Commission will be setting up 1,175 polling stations. Fifteen special polling stations will also be set up at Mizoram-Tripura border Kanhmun village for 12,000 Bru voters who stay in the six relief camps in North Tripura district.

Mizoram constituencies: All you need to know

In the 2014 election, Congress candidate CL Ruala had won from the seat by a narrow margin of 6154 votes. Ruala bagged 210,485 seats as opposed to Independent candidate Robert Romawia Royte who secured 204,331 votes.

However, his performance in 2009 was way better than his 2009 record where he won by over a margin of 1 lakh votes. Ruala had bagged 213,779 votes as against Independent candidate Dr H Lallungmuana who had secured 104,824 votes. Rualpawla, who stood at the second spot in the 2014 election, was at the third spot in 2009 with merely 4,089 votes.