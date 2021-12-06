हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Nagaland

Nagaland killings: TMC delegation to meet families of civilians killed in Mon district

The Indian Army has expressed regret over the incident and said it is being investigated at the highest level. Some Naga youth were reportedly killed in Oting village of Mon district on Saturday when they were allegedly fired at by security forces, who suspected them to be terrorists.

Kolkata: A five-member Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation including Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev will be visiting Nagaland on Monday to meet the families of those who died and got injured in the firing incident at Mon district. 

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Sunday expressed condolences for the families of civilians reportedly killed by security forces in the Mon district of Nagaland.

"Worrisome news from Nagaland. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of those who were injured. We must ensure a thorough probe into the incident and ensure that all victims get justice!" Banerjee tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army has expressed regret over the incident and said it is being investigated at the highest level. Some Naga youth were reportedly killed in Oting village of Mon district on Saturday when they were allegedly fired at by security forces, who suspected them to be terrorists.

Reportedly, irked villagers torched vehicles of security forces and some people were reportedly shot when security forces opened fire to control the irate mob.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Sunday ordered a high-level probe into the reported killings of civilians by security forces in Oting village in the Mon district of the state.

A day after the reported civilian killings in Nagaland`s Mon district by security forces, the State government on Sunday prohibited all mobile internet, data services, bulk SMS of all providers in the entire area of Mon district with immediate effect.

