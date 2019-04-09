हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Assam

Rhino carcass recovered from Assam's Kaziranga National Park

The carcass was recovered from Lukhura Chaporiarea under the jurisdiction of Biswanath Chariali Forest Division in the state, the forest official said.

Rhino carcass recovered from Assam&#039;s Kaziranga National Park
File photo

Jorhat: The carcass of an adult female rhino with its horn chopped off was recovered from the sixth additional area of the Kaziranga National Park in Assam on Tuesday, a forest official said.

The carcass was recovered from Lukhura Chaporiarea under the jurisdiction of Biswanath Chariali Forest Division in the state, the forest official said.

It is suspected that poachers killed the rhino about six to seven days ago, the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Biswanath Chariali Forest Division, Mukut Das said.

This is the second rhino killed at the world heritage site this year, an official said, adding, poachers killed a male rhino, inside the park on February 16 this year. 

