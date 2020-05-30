Unattended by rail staff, female migrant labourer from northeast dies inside train in UP

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
migrant worker

A female migrant worker from Kalingapong died onboard a train ferrying migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh to northeast. She died in Etawah, Uttar Pradesh while travelling back home. 

Image for representational use only

Siliguri: A female migrant worker from Kalingapong died onboard a train ferrying migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh to northeast. She died in Etawah, Uttar Pradesh while travelling back home. 

The deceased woman has been identified as Kriti Sherpa and she hailed from Alagarah in Kalingapong.

It may be noted that due to the coronavirus lockdown, the central government is transporting migrant laborers trapped in various parts of the country back to their homes through special Shramik trains.

However, many of them travelling in Sharmik trains have died due to lack of care after their condition worsened. This woman was one among them.

After she died, her body was delivered by GTA chairman Anil Thapa and Binny Verma, chairman of Kurseong district hospital to her family members via ambulance. 

Binny Sharma, chairman of the 'Patient Welfare Committee' of Kurseong District Hospital, said, “It is a very sad incident, it is being told that the dead woman fell ill in this train and then no one from the rail staff or GRP came to her help and she died due to the negligence of the rail staff.’’

Another woman, Anita Thapa said, “We got the news that one of the labourers of our area has died in Etawah, Uttar Pradesh and only after that we approached the administration and arrangements wre made to bring everyone back.’’

However, after post-mortem, it become clear that the woman did not die from coronavirus infection.

A large number of people from northeast have gone out to work and they now returning home due to lockdown. For them, a separate quarantine center has been erected here so as to prevent further spead of COVID-19.

migrant workerUttar PradeshSiligurishramik trainNortheastKalingapong
