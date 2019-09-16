close

Bhubaneshwar

426 drunk drivers held in 10 days in Odisha

The police launched a special drive to detect the drunken driving on the national and state highways.

Representative image

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha police have arrested 426 people under the influence of alcohol since September 6 under the amended Motor Vehicle Act (MVA).

"So far, 426 drunk drivers have been arrested since September 6 in Odisha. Last night, about 5,000 drivers were checked and among them 141 were arrested," the police said in a statement on Monday.

Of this, 26 were arrested in Ganjam, 20 in Jajpur and 18 in Sambalpur districts.

The police launched a special drive to detect the drunken driving on the national and state highways as per the provisions of the Section 185/202 of MV Act.

The drive will help curb drunken driving on the highways.

Under the rules, if alcohol content exceeds 30 mg per 100 ml of blood or the drug consumed makes the driver incapable of exercising proper control over the vehicle, the concerned driver will be arrested. Within two hours of the arrest, the arrestee will be subjected to a medical test by a registered medical practitioner for the purpose of collection of the specimen of his blood.

Tags:
BhubaneshwarGanjamdrunken drivingMotor Vehicle Act 2019
